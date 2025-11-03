Etienne took 22 carries for 84 yards while hauling in all five of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime win over Las Vegas.

Etienne experienced his largest workload to date in 2025 by setting new season highs in carries and receptions Sunday. The increased volume did not result in his finest fantasy performance, however, after backup Bhayshul Tuten and QB Trevor Lawrence combined to vulture three rushing scores from Jacksonville's starting tailback. It was still a solid overall showing from Etienne, who will continue spearheading the Jaguars' rushing attack against the Texans next Sunday.