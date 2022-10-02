Etienne rushed eight times for 32 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Eagles.

The Jaguars got off to a quick 14-0 lead without giving Etienne a touch, but the positive game script only resulted in eight touches for both he and starter James Robinson. The blame for the lack of opportunities can be placed on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who turned the ball over five times following the hot start. Both Etienne and Robinson have been splitting touches through four weeks, with the latter being the preferred fantasy option due to his usage in the red zone (three touchdowns to Etienne's zero). Etienne will run the risk of being labeled a fantasy bust if he can't get things going against Houston's last place rush defense next Sunday.