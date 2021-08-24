Etienne (foot) is likely to miss the entire 2021 season after tests revealed he'll need surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The first-round pick was injured in Monday's preseason game against the Saints. He'll reportedly miss multiple months and likely the entire season, leaving James Robinson and Carlos Hyde as the top options in Jacksonville's backfield.
