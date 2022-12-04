Etienne (foot), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Etienne was forced to exit Jacksonville's Week 12 win over Baltimore in the first quarter. Given that he missed his entire rookie season due a to Lisfranc injury, the nature of Etienne's exit was particularly concerning. However, both he and the team have since downplayed the foot injury, and Etienne practiced in limited fashion throughout the week. It's unclear whether he will handle a full workload in the event that he is active.