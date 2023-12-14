Etienne (ribs) remained limited in Thursday's practice.
Etienne has been dealing with a rib issue for a couple weeks but has yet to miss a game. He should be ready to go for Sunday night's AFC clash with the Ravens, but may have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 15 injury designation.
