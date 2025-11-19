Etienne (shoulder) and Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) both were limited participants in practice Wednesday.

The two running backs worked in a near-even split until Tuten left Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers with an ankle injury. Etienne apparently also picked up an injury along the way, which may or may not be part of the reason that Tuten had a much larger role relative to recent weeks. Whatever the case, Etienne was never announced with an injury during the game and played into the fourth quarter before handing things over to passing-down specialist LeQuint Allen in garbage time. Wednesday's practice report suggests all may be available Week 12 at Arizona.