Etienne (ribs) was listed as limited at practice Thursday.

Previous reports suggested that Etienne was day-to-day with a chest injury, but Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville confirms that the running back is indeed managing a rib issue. Etienne now has two more days to upgrade his practice participation ahead of Monday night's game against the Bengals, but O'Brien notes that the Jaguars' leading rusher sounded encouraged Thursday regarding his Week 13 availability.