Etienne (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Etienne figures to play through the rib injury for a third straight week when the Jaguars host the Ravens this Sunday. D'Ernest Johnson's role expanded some Weeks 11-13, but Etienne got 78 percent of snaps and 18 of the 23 RB touches in a 31-27 loss at Cleveland in Week 14.
