Etienne rushed 11 times for 45 yards and secured all three targets for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Etienne took all but one of the Jaguars' running back carries on the afternoon, but as his final workload implies, he clearly was limited by game script. The talented second-year back's streak of three consecutive 100-yard efforts was snapped with the reduced workload, but Etienne naturally retains plenty of fantasy value heading into the Week 11 bye ahead of a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens.