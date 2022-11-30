Etienne (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, coach Doug Pederson said that he "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing Sunday against the Lions, while noting that the team doesn't want to rush the running back to a full practice before he's 100 percent. Etienne now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level, but barring any setbacks, he appears to be trending toward being available versus Detroit this weekend, with JaMycal Hasty, Snoop Conner and perhaps newcomer Darrell Henderson on hand to work in complementary roles in Week 13.
