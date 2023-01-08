Etienne rushed the ball seven times for 17 yards in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Titans. He added two receptions for 17 yards.
Etienne led the Jaguars backfield in rushing attempts, though he still saw very limited volume. The stout Tennessee defensive line limited his efficiency, as his longest rush of the day went for seven yards and he averaged only 2.4 yards per attempt. Etienne closes the regular season with 1,125 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his first healthy campaign in the NFL. He'll lead the Jacksonville backfield on a postseason run.
