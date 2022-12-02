Etienne (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after being limited in practice this week.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, coach Doug Pederson indicated that Etienne would be "good to go" this weekend, but giving the running back's official 'questionable' designation, his status will be worth confirming ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Assuming he's active, Etienne will be in line to continue to lead the Jaguars' ground game in Week 13, with JaMycal Hasty, Snoop Conner and possibly Darrell Henderson (illness/questionable) candidate to log complementary snaps.