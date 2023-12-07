Etienne (ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Etienne doesn't appear to be any worse for the wear coming out of Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals, despite being listed as questionable with the rib issue leading up to the contest before handling 15 touches (11 carries, four receptions) and accounting for 79 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown over his 43 snaps. The Jaguars have put a cap on Etienne's practice reps for both of their first two Week 14 practices, but there's been no indication that his restrictions are the result of any setback. He may still carry a designation into this weekend's game in Cleveland if he remains a limited participant in Friday's practice, but Etienne is still expected to be ready to lead the Jacksonville backfield come Sunday.