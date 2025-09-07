Etienne carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

The fourth-year RB headed into Week 1 with big questions about his spot on the Jaguars' depth chart, and how much of the workload he might have to share with Tank Bigsby and rookie Bhayshul Tuten. Etienne answered those questions in emphatic fashion, with his longest gain going for 71 yards in the second quarter to set up a Brian Thomas touchdown. Meanwhile, Bigsby and Tuten combined for just 23 rushing yards on eight carries, and neither one caught a pass. New coach Liam Coen turned Bucky Irving into a star last season in Tampa Bay, and at least through one week, he appears to be working that same magic with Etienne. He'll look to keep rolling in a Week 2 road battle against the Bengals.