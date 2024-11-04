Etienne (hamstring) rushed three times for 24 yards while catching two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Tank Bigsby led Jacksonville's backfield with eight touches, but Etienne finished as the team's leading rusher. Neither tailback provided positive outputs Sunday, resulting in the expected cannibalization of fantasy value upon Etienne's return. A similar timeshare should be expected when the Jaguars host the Vikings next Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Active in Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Tracking toward playing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Questionable along with Bigsby•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Stays limited in practice•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Limited in practice again•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Trending in right direction•