Etienne (hamstring) rushed three times for 24 yards while catching two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Tank Bigsby led Jacksonville's backfield with eight touches, but Etienne finished as the team's leading rusher. Neither tailback provided positive outputs Sunday, resulting in the expected cannibalization of fantasy value upon Etienne's return. A similar timeshare should be expected when the Jaguars host the Vikings next Sunday.