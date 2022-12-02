Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Etienne (foot) is "good to go" for Sunday's game at Detroit, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Etienne was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday due to the left foot sprain he suffered Week 12, but his outlook has apparently improved Friday. It's unclear if the 23-year-old will be able to avoid the questionable tag, but he should be expected to play versus the Lions on Sunday regardless.