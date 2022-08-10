Coach Doug Pederson said Etienne, QB Trevor Lawrence and other starters will play a couple drives in Friday's preseason game against Cleveland, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

It'll be Etienne's first game since suffering a Lisfranc injury in the second week of the preseason last year. The 2022 first-round pick may eventually face competition from James Robinson, who is coming back from an Achilles tear, but reports out of camp suggest Etienne has gobbled up first-team reps (and looked good in the process) while Robinson has been working his way up to speed.