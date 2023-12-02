Etienne (ribs) is expected play Monday against the Bengals according to head coach Doug Pederson, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Jaguars haven't released their final injury report of the week, but suffice to say it seems as if the star back will be available for the primetime contest. Since the team's Week 9 bye, Etienne has struggled to produce yards, as he's averaged 3.3 yards per carry on 43 attempts while failing to reach the end zone in each of the last three outings.
