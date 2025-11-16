default-cbs-image
Etienne rushed 19 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Etienne was sharing plenty of work with Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) early on , but the latter ended up exiting the contest due to injury. That opened more opportunity for Etienne, who contributed two- and 13-yard scoring runs for his first multi-TD game of the season. Etienne's yardage total was also his second highest since Week 4, and he could be in for a significant workload in a Week 12 road matchup against the Cardinals.

