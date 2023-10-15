Etienne rushed 18 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all three targets for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 37-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The Colts' run defense did a very good job overall limiting Etienne's efficiency, but the third-year back salvaged his fantasy day with two- and 22-yard touchdown scoring runs in the second quarter, the second coming on a direct snap on the first play immediately following Gardner Minshew's fumble. Etienne crossed the goal line just once in the first four games of the season, but he's now recorded four scores in the last pair of contests heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Saints on Thursday night.