Etienne (shoulder) took 15 carries for 86 yards while catching three of four targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against Arizona.

Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) both shed their respective injury tags from last week's win over the Chargers, but it was the former who dominated the backfield touches against the Cardinals on Sunday. Tuten (7-17-0) struggled in his limited role while Etienne more than doubled his teammate's touches with greater efficiency overall. This comes as a relief for Etienne's fantasy managers after the talented rushing duo split work evenly in last week's victory. Etienne will look to keep the good times rolling against the lowly Titans next Sunday after hitting pay dirt four times over his last three contests.