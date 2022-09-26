Etienne carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers.

The 2021 first-round pick once again appeared dangerous with the ball in his hands, especially as a receiver, but he couldn't quite break away for a big gain. Etienne saw 16 touches to James Robinson's 20, but much of his workload came in the second half after the Jaguars had built a large lead, and Robinson remains the clear top option in the backfield for the team. Both backs could be busy in Week 4 as Jacksonville tries to keep Jalen Hurts and the high-flying Philadelphia offense on the sidelines.