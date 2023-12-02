Etienne (ribs) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals, but head coach Doug Pederson is expecting the running back to play, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The injury designation leaves open the possibility Etienne could miss the primetime matchup, but Pederson seemed relatively confident following Saturday's practice the third-year back would be available. Expect the backup, D'Ernest Johnson, to still be a factor in the game plan, particularly if the Jaguars jump out to a commanding lead early on. Official confirmation regarding Etienne's status will arrive upon the release of Jacksonville's inactives ahead of the team's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Monday.