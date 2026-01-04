Etienne rushed the ball 14 times for 32 yards in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Titans. He added one reception on one target for six yards.

Etienne had a very strong regular season, though Sunday served as a disappointing close. He picked up a long rush of 11 yards, but eight of his 14 attempts on the ground picked up two or fewer yards. Etienne was also limited to only one target for just the third time this season, and ultimately ended up with limited volume after being pulled early in the fourth quarter. If there was a positive point to note, he was able to surpass 1,100 rushing yards for the first time since 2022, his second season as a pro. Etienne should be in line for a bounceback effort in the wild-card round, though it is still undetermined who the Jaguars will face.