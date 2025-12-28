Etienne rushed 17 times for 76 yards and caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.

Both of Jacksonville's touchdowns came on Trevor Lawrence touchdown runs as Etienne was held out of the end zone after scoring five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns over the previous seven games. Etienne has handled at least 15 touches in all but two games this season, and he's likely to see another hefty workload in Week 18 against the Titans. Jacksonville would clinch the AFC South crown with a win over Tennessee or a Texans loss to the Colts.