Etienne (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Etienne practiced in a limited fashion for the second day in a row after he exited early in this past Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens due to a left foot sprain. Head coach Doug Pederson downplayed the injury shortly after the game, noting that Etienne could have returned had the Jaguars not chosen to exercise some extra caution with the running back, who missed the entire 2021 season after getting surgery on the same foot. Fortunately for Etienne, he doesn't seem to be dealing with anything significant, though he'll likely need to upgrade to full participation in practice Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions.
