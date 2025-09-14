Etienne rushed 14 times for 71 yards and brought in two of three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Etienne went a long way toward proving his breakout Week 1 performance was no fluke, as he averaged 5.1 yards per carry while comfortably pacing the Jaguars in rush attempts and rushing yards. The versatile veteran also made his mark as a receiver via an 11-yard touchdown catch with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, his first score of any kind in the new season. With ex-backfield mate Tank Bigsby now in Philadelphia, Etienne looks entrenched as the clear-cut No. 1 back in head coach Liam Coen's productive offense going into a Week 3 home divisional matchup against the Texans next Sunday.