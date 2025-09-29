Etienne took 19 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown while adding one reception for one yard in Sunday's 26-21 win over San Francisco.

Etienne produced his finest fantasy score of the season after gashing the 49ers' defense for a 48-yard touchdown on the first play following a turnover at the start of the second quarter. The 26-year-old did not let up from there, taking 19 of the 23 carries the Jaguars allotted to running backs for his second 100-plus yard rushing game of the season. After falling out of favor in 2024, Etienne has reclaimed the Jaguars' starting job on efficiency (6.1 YPC) we haven't seen since his impressive rookie campaign in 2021. Jacksonville faces a tough Kansas City defense on Monday Night Football in Week 5, but Etienne's early success this season makes him a must-start asset.