Etienne rushed the ball 24 times for 156 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos. He added three receptions for six yards.

As expected, Etienne was used as Jacksonville's workhorse back and tallied a career-high in attempts and yards. He had a number of explosive plays, highlighted by a 49-yard gain early in the second quarter, and he also found the end zone on a one-yard plunge to briefly put the Jaguars ahead late in the fourth quarter. The only thing lacking from the performance was extensive involvement as a receiver, but Etienne's otherwise elite involvement and efficiency far outweighed any concerns.