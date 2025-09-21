Etienne rushed 16 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Etienne found running room at a premium against a talented Texans front, but he was able to rescue fantasy managers from a washout by recording a 10-yard touchdown run with just under two minutes remaining. The score, Etienne's first on the ground in 2025, delivered what would prove to be the game-winning points. Etienne has seen his rushing yardage total drop in each of the last two contests after opening the season with a 143-yard effort against the Panthers, a trend he'll aim to reverse in a Week 4 road interconference clash against the 49ers.