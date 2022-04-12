Etienne (foot) told reporters Tuesday that he's 85-90 percent recovered from his Lisfranc injury, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Etienne also said he wouldn't notice the screw in his foot if he didn't already know it was there, per Gene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union. Two weeks prior, new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters he expects the young running back to participate in offseason workouts, whereas third-year pro James Robinson (torn Achilles) won't participate in OTAs. The extent of Etienne's participation this spring remains to be seen, but the timing of the injuries does mean he's at less risk than Robinson of missing the beginning of the 2022 season. Both figure to have roles when healthy, with Etienne being a 2021 first-round pick and Robinson sitting on 2,403 total yards and 18 touchdowns through two NFL seasons (28 games).
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Should return for OTAs•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: On track for training camp•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Shifts back to injured reserve•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Shifts to COVID list•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Looking at four-month timeline•