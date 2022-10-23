Etienne rushed 14 times for 114 yards and a touchdown while catching one of five targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants. He also ran in a two-point conversion lost a fumble.

Etienne scored from seven yards out on Jacksonville's first drive for his first NFL touchdown. The 2021 first-round pick -- who missed his entire rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury -- then immediately got into the end zone again for a two-point conversion to give the Jaguars an 8-7 lead. He fumbled at the Giants' five-yard line in the second quarter but made up for it with a 49-yard burst down the sideline early in the third to set up a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown. Etienne finished with 19 combined carries and targets to James Robinson's one, so it looks like Etienne has taken over as Jacksonville's featured back heading into a Week 8 visit from the Broncos.