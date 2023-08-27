Etienne rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 31-18 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Etienne capped off the Jaguars' second drive with a three-yard touchdown run, putting a cap on a successful preseason. The 2021 first-round pick should be the focal point of Jacksonville's ground attack right from the start of the season after racking up 1,125 rushing yards and five touchdowns and adding 316 receiving yards over 17 games a year ago, although rookie Tank Bigsby should also enjoy a solid complementary role.