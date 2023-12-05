Etienne (ribs) rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 34 yards in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Etienne capped Jacksonville's first drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown but finished with his second-fewest rushing attempts and third-fewest rushing yards of the season, perhaps due to the lingering effects of the rib injury that limited his practice participation heading into the game. Trevor Lawrence (ankle) accounted for the team's next three scores with two passing touchdowns and a quarterback sneak prior to exiting in the fourth quarter. Etienne's 19-yard catch on a pass from backup quarterback C.J. Beathard helped set up a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation, but the Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal after Jacksonville failed to score on the first drive of overtime, dropping the Jaguars to 8-4 heading into a Week 14 road game against the Browns.