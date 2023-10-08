Eitienne rushed 26 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns and caught four of five targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 25-20 win against the Bills. He also secured a successful two-point conversion.

The 24-year-old broke the century mark on the ground for the first time this season and also reached the end zone for the first time since Week 1. Etienne tallied both scores in the fourth quarter Sunday and essentially put the game away with a 35-yard touchdown run in the final minutes. Through five games this season, he's run for 396 yards and three touchdowns on 95 carries while catching 18 passes for 144 yards. A divisional matchup with the Colts awaits in Week 6.