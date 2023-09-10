Etienne carried the ball 18 times for 77 yards and a touchdowns and caught all five of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

The running back had trouble finding running room early, but after a Tyson Campbell interception in the fourth quarter gave the Jaguars a chance to put the game away, Etienne broke free for a 26-yard TD scamper to score the final points of the afternoon. If there was a small yellow flag for his fantasy value, it's that rookie RB Tank Bigsby looked good in the red zone and scored a one-yard touchdown of his own, but the Jacksonville offense figures to be productive enough to give both backs opportunities to shine. Next up for Etienne and the Jags is a Week 2 matchup at home against a Kansas City defense still missing holdout DT Chris Jones, and which had trouble containing David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in a Week 1 loss to the Lions.