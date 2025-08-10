Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Serves as lead back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne rushed the ball twice for six yards in Saturday's 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. He added one reception on one target for 10 yards.
Etienne was on the field for the Jaguars' first offensive drive along with the starting unit, their only drive of the contest. He played all 11 snaps, while neither Tank Bigsby nor Bhayshul Tuten saw the field. This usage won't necessarily carry forward to the regular season, but it certainly suggests that Etienne remains the Jaguars' primary running back.
