Etienne (ribs) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Etienne has been managing a rib injury since getting banged up in Week 12, but unlike the last two weeks when was deemed questionable on the Jaguars' final injury reports, the running back's status for this Sunday's game isn't in doubt. In the team's 31-27 loss to the Browns in Week 14, Etienne carried 14 times for 35 yards and a TD and added four catches for 37 yards, while logging 59 of a possible 76 snaps. This weekend he take aim at a Ravens defense that Kyren Williams ran for 114 yards on (via 25 carries) in Baltimore's 37-31 overtime win over the Rams last Sunday.