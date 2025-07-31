Etienne and Tank Bigsby have handled the bulk of the reps alongside starting QB Trevor Lawrence in training camp, relative to the rest of the Jaguars' running back corps, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

In the process, Shipley suggests that the team's backfield roles are starting to be defined, with Bigsby setting the tone as a effective downhill rusher, while Etienne has been the best and most-used back in the passing game. Down the road, 2025 draftees Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen could push for playing time, but thus far, the sort of Bigsby/Etienne timeshare which was in play last season has continued during the Jaguars' ongoing training camp.