Etienne and other starters aren't scheduled to play in the Jaguars' third and final preseason game Saturday against Atlanta, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

Etienne got most of the first-team snaps this preseason -- with Snoop Conner subbing in some -- and took 17 carries for 52 yards and one catch for 10 yards. The 2021 first-round pick looked better than the middling numbers suggest, and he figures to be the lead back Week 1 even if James Robinson (Achilles) is cleared to play -- something coach Doug Pederson expects to happen, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.