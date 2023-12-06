Etienne (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Etienne played through the same injury Monday against Cincinnati, taking 15 touches for 79 yards and a touchdown in a game that saw QB Trevor Lawrence suffer a high ankle sprain. The Jaguars haven't ruled Lawrence out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, but that could end up happening later in the week. If so, Etienne might be leaned on even more than usual, albeit within the context of a weaker-than-usual offense that's missing Lawrence and WR Christian Kirk (core muscle surgery).