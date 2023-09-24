Etienne rushed 19 times for 88 yards and brought in four of five targets for 50 yards in the Jaguars' 37-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Amid a shocking 20-point upset loss, Etienne found a way to shine with his versatile skill set on the way to season highs in both rushing and receiving yards. The third-year back was finished tied for second in receptions while comfortably pacing the team in rushing yards, and his combined 23 touches tied the season high he'd established in Week 1. Etienne next takes aim at the Falcons in a Week 4 London matchup.