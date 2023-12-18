Etienne took 10 carries for 31 yards and caught four of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.

Etienne was cleared of the rib injury designation that had plagued him in recent weeks, but the improved health did not result in improved results on the field. The 24-year-old finished with a per-carry average below four yards for the eighth time over his last nine games. He has helped offset those shortcomings as a rusher by averaging 3.3 receptions and 29.7 receiving yards over that same timeframe. Etienne still maintains a stranglehold on the starting job in Jacksonville heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.