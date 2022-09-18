Etienne carried the ball nine times for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts. He added three receptions for 33 yards.
Etienne was reportedly set to split the backfield with James Robinson, but that's not the way things played out on the field. Robinson out-touched Etienne 25-12, though Etienne did the better work as a receiver. Jacksonville has been surprisingly competitive through two weeks, but if they fall behind as expected in future matchups, Etienne may be in a better position to produce. He has five receptions for 51 yards as well as 67 yards on the ground through two games.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Headed for workload split Week 2•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Just six touches in loss•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Joined by Robinson in Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Sitting out final exhibition•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Tallies 29 yards•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets 10 touches in preseason game•