Etienne rushed 12 times for 27 yards and brought in four of five targets for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 20-12 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Etienne was absolutely stonewalled on the ground by a talented Seahawks front seven, although he was able to partly atone for the shortfall with a solid day through the air that saw him post new season highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The fifth-year back now has back-to-back 12-carry tallies after opening the season with at least 14 rush attempts in each of the first four games, but he remains the Jaguars' unquestioned No. 1 back and next faces a Rams defense that was gashed by the Ravens' Derrick Henry in Week 6.