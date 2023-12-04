Etienne (ribs) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Bengals.

After logging limited practices this past week, Etienne was listed as questionable ahead of the contest, though coach Doug Pederson told Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com on Saturday that he expected his top running back -- who recorded 20 carries for 56 yards and four catches for 30 yards in the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Texans -- to be available Monday. Now that his active status has been confirmed, Etienne should continue to pace Jacksonville's backfield versus Cincinnati, with D'Ernest Johnson and Tank Bigsby on hand to mix in should Etienne deal with any in-game setbacks or limitations.