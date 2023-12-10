Etienne (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Etienne approached the contest listed as questionable after logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday. The running back was also deemed questionable ahead of this past Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals with the same injury, but he suited up and carried 11 times for 45 yards and a TD, to go along with four catches for 34 yards. With his Week 14 active status confirmed, Etienne -- who is averaging 17.1 carries and 3.3 catches per game thus far -- is in line to continue to pace the Jaguars' ground game versus Cleveland, with D'Ernest Johnson and Tank Bigsby on hand to work in complementary roles.