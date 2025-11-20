Etienne (shoulder) is handling non-contact reps at Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Etienne appears set to log as second consecutive limited practice to begin Week 12 preparations, meaning his status will need to be closely monitored leading up to Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots. Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) was also limited Wednesday, and before the rookie was forced out versus the Chargers in Week 11 due to injury he and Etienne had split backfield reps nearly evenly.