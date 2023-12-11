Etienne rushed the ball 14 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Browns. He added four receptions on four targets for 37 yards.

Etienne played through a rib injury that had him questionable leading up to Sunday's contest and accounted for 14 of the team's 17 touches by running backs. He was inefficient with those touches by averaging just 2.5 yards per carry, though he did manage a long run of 16 yards midway through the first quarter and also found the end zone on a one-yard dive late in the third quarter -- his 10th total score of the campaign. Etienne was also encouragingly involved as a pass catcher and has exactly four receptions in each of his last three games. While his workload isn't in question, he will face another tough defense in a Week 15 matchup against the Ravens.