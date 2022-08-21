Etienne gained 29 yards on eight rushes in Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers.
Etienne tallied the first carry of the game and split first-team work with Snoop Conner throughout the first half. He averaged only 3.6 yards per carry but did manage gains of 10 and seven yards. Etienne is likely to be the lead back for the Jaguars to begin the regular season, though James Robinson (Achilles) also may command some reps once healthy.
